Brittany Matthews posted a photo with her fiance, Patrick Mahomes, this afternoon of the couple holding an ultrasound photo with their child.
The caption read, "Just taking a small detour to the wedding."
While 2020 has been a tough year for many, the Tyler couple, or the nation's new favorite couple, has had an amazing year.
First, Mahomes, a Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was named the Super Bowl MVP with his victory in January in Miami.
Then, the day Mahomes – along with his Chiefs teammates – received a Super Bowl ring during a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Matthews.
Each occasion has come during a positive moment. Last night, Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in a Monday Night Football victory over the Ravens as his team remains undefeated.
Mahomes shared a photo of the massive engagement ring on Sept. 1 with the caption “ring szn” and tagged Matthews. She shared it in her Instagram story as well. Matthews posted on her Instagram and Twitter the ultrasound photo, too.
Matthews also went to high school in Whitehouse. She later was a soccer standout at University of Texas at Tyler and then signed a professional contract with a soccer team in Iceland.