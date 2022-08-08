A planned luxury apartment complex will add to the continued revitalization of downtown Tyler.
The West Oak Villages is Phase 2 of the West Oak property development, with the first part the West Oak Townhomes, which are nearing completion.
“What we're basically doing is bringing Class A development, luxury development, to downtown — something that you'd see in the major Metroplex,” said William Hersey, founder of TD Land Management. “We think that it's time Tyler got a taste of it.”
The new apartments, which Hershey said will be Tyler's first luxury complex, will be at 700 W. Erwin St.
The development will be a podium style, he said, meaning parking will be on a first-floor covered garage with the second floor an amenity deck.
Amenities will include 24/7 concierge service, a second-story pool and lounge area, putting green, barbecue and fire pits, fitness center, business center, valet dry cleaning, garage parking and more. Hersey said West Oak Townhomes residents also will have access to West Oak Villages amenities.
Hersey said he is excited to offer residents 24/7 concierge services, which will be helpful for people who work late shifts and misplace their keys, for example.
Ninety-eight units will be available with rents ranging from $1,300 to $2,200 a month. One-and two-bedroom units will range from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet.
Along with residential units, the complex will have 1,500 square feet of commercial space available for local or national tenants.
An outdoor seating area is planned next to the commercial space, Hershey said. The space will add to the walkability of the area, something the city officials said they would like to see from the development.
The West Oak Villages will be about an eight-minute walk to the square, while the West Oak Townhomes are about a six-minute walk.
Being able to be a part of downtown Tyler’s revitalization and bring more people to the center of the city is something Hersey said he is proud to be a part of.
“Growing up here, seeing that the focus has always been moving to South Tyler, It's nice that we're able to be one of a couple of developers who have already started looking at this,” he said.
Being able to provide more living space is a big thing, Hersey said. For years, people would call the city asking if anywhere to live downtown was available, and there was a waitlist, he added.
“There's been a huge demand for a while, and we're happy to work with the city and bring a portion of our vision with what they want to see to the area,” he said.
The goal is to have the West Oak Villages ready by spring 2023, right around when the UT Tyler School of Medicine is expected to open, Hersey said. It will be about a 16-month project.
Phase 1 of the West Oak Development is expected to be completed in October. Of the 18 townhomes, six are available with a price of $384,000 and up, he said.
The West Oak property development has three planned phases, with the third phase the addition of commercial space near the townhomes and apartments, Hersey said.
For information, go to westoakvillages.com .