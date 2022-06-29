A new foundation, the Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation, with the goal of raising funds to promote education, civic engagement and leadership was launched on June 18.
The main mission of the foundation is to provide scholarships to disadvantaged students who have expressed an interest in attending a Historically Black College or University, said Beverly Beavers-Brooks, the sister of Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr.
A major reason for this mission is that Black students who attend historically Black institutes to further their education are offered a different level of leadership experience than if they attended a historically white college, Beavers-Brooks said. In addition to this, Beavers himself attended Grambling State University, which is historically Black.
“Leadership roles ... that you have when you're in college prepare you for leadership roles that you're going to take on as an adult in your career going forward, so there are more opportunities to have those leadership roles in a predominantly Black institution for Black students,” she said.
“Now, that's not to say that there are Black students that don't have leadership roles in predominantly white institutions, it simply means that the opportunities are greater because it's all African-American students.”
Being able to provide these funds to students to help them achieve their college goals is “where his heart is,” Beavers-Brooks said about her brother.
Along with offering scholarships, the foundation will also award grants to groups and community organizations that would further the mission of the Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation.
The event on the 18th was the official launch of the foundation and an opportunity to raise some funds. Next year when the Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation event is held organizers will be able to give out the first scholarship.
While part of this event was launching this new foundation, it also doubled as a celebration for Beavers and his service to the community of Smith County and Tyler.
"We wanted to let him know how much we appreciated him and we want his life and his legacy to live on through this scholarship fund," Beavers-Brooks said.
Beavers served in the county for 40 years, 28 of which he acted as the Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1. Prior to his service as a JP, Beavers worked at the sheriff's office as a chief warrant officer and deputy sheriff.
In April Beavers announced that he would be retiring before his final term as JP Pct. 1 was over due to health reasons. Derrick Choice, who won the March Democratic Primary for the JP. Pct. 1 position against Beavers, took office to fill the immediate vacancy.
Beavers' family decided that it was time to celebrate him and all he has done for the community “because we were very concerned that Judge Beavers receive his flowers for the work that he had done while he was still living,” Beavers-Brooks said.
Through his years of service Beavers did a lot for the community and holding a celebration to both recognize him and remember his legacy with the launch of the Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. Foundation was something those close to him wanted to do as soon as possible, his sister said.
“He has been such a fantastic asset to the community here because he has served with integrity, dignity, honesty, compassion – which is so important when you are in a leadership role as a public servant and he was able to do all of that within the letter of the law,” Beavers-Brooks said.
People often come up to her and speak about how her brother impacted their lives, Beavers-Brooks said. For example, at the recent event a man spoke about how during a truancy hearing Beavers encouraged him to stay in school and instead of fining him said if he made all A’s no fine would be given. From there the man went on to attend college and open a business.
The time when Beavers did truancy cases are only one example of how he positively impacted lives, Beavers-Brooks said.
“Quincy loves this community and the reason he served so long was because he loved his job,” she said. “I mean, he literally loved his job and he loved giving back.”
The celebration and foundation launch was held in conjunction with the weekend of Juneteenth not only because this is a historical date, but also because as the first Black JP in Smith County Beavers service was also historical to the county, Beavers-Brooks said.
There were over 500 people in attendance at the event along with keynote speaker Alexis Herman and featured performer Wintley Phipps.
For more information about the Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation or to donate contact Dr. Pamela Phoenix or Ambra Phillips at 833-444-4465. Those interested in donating can also do so by sending a check made out to the Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation to P.O. Box 4504, Tyler, Texas, 75712.