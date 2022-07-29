A new downtown Tyler event venue is set to open in September in the old Jake’s on the Square building.
S.E. Greene, owner of the new venue and CEO of Verde X, said there's no limit to the types of events that can be held in the new venue called One Eleven on East Erwin Street. He said a big theme of the venue is “come together."
“We want people to know this as a place to come together and to have events and to have parties and to make memories and those kinds of things,” Greene said. “We really see it as something that has a lot of unique and open potential.”
Greene said buying the building just seemed right, and he felt as if it was “calling him.” The building was acquired in April.
Ideas to create another restaurant or bar initially were tossed around before deciding on a special event venue, he said.
“We thought it's too nice of a building, too cool and interesting and nostalgic to just be fixed for one thing,” Greene said. “We really feel like the community at large would get a better feel for it, be able to utilize it more, by having some sort of venue where it's a leasable space and you can have any kind of event you want.”
Eric Gatti, One Eleven venue director, said the facility has received positive feedback from the community.
“Everybody is happy to have an event space in downtown because downtown doesn't really have a whole lot of that,” Gatti said. “It's a good feeling to know that everybody's just super excited about something that we’re involved in building from the ground up. It's gonna be wonderful.”
Greene said he is not only excited to be opening a venue downtown that caters to a variety of things but also to be a part of Tyler's downtown revitalization. He added that being between the New Thomas Hotel and Don Juan on the Square is a good spot to watch downtown develop further.
“Just being a part of that revitalization and watching that come through and knowing that Tyler has those designations as a city to really keep the pipeline open to funding and opportunities — I think it's great,” Greene said.
As downtown has developed more, there are fewer original buildings remaining, he said, so being able to restore an original building and “keep it alive” is important. Greene said there are probably about 20 original buildings remaining around the downtown block.
This makes “the buildings that are still standing that much more notable, I believe, and worthy of preservation and care — good stewardship — by people that really care and want to see them flourish and make it long term.” he said.
In renovating the building, Greene said the goal is to keep the historical feel with a “modern flair.” The “bones” of the building such as exposed brick walls, original wooden floors, wooden beams, some iron work and other details will remain.
Some interior and exterior renovations still need to be done before opening, he said. The goal is to have One Eleven open in early September soon after Labor Day.
One Eleven will use the building's basement, ground level, second floor and rooftop.
The basement level will be a private wine cellar, a walk-in humidor and caterer-friendly kitchen. This area will be good for small parties, Greene said.
The first floor will have a bar area that will remain mostly as is until renovations are made down the road. The space will remain open, and some renovations to bathrooms, enhancements to lighting and décor also are planned.
The second floor, nicknamed the “atrium level” because of the intentional design of a hole in the floor to look down on the bottom level, will have something “special” added, Greene said, making the entire area accessible.
The rooftop is planned to have the feel of an “urban downtown lounge bar" with seating, fire pits, plant material for screening, a bar area and more.
The max capacity of the building with all floors occupied is about 400 people, but for comfort, events with fewer attendees likely be encouraged, Greene said. The building itself is about 9,000 square feet.
"We’re gonna have some fun with it, so we hope everybody in the community reaches out to get information on it and then also just begins to explore what they could do with the space," Greene said.