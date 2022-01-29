An East Texas couple felt uninformed and frustrated after expensive prenatal visits to a hospital. After learning they had other options, they walked into the doors of the Tyler Birth House, nervous but strangely comfortable with a qualified professional, ready to answer all their questions.
As first-time parents and with COVID-19 guidelines which didn’t allow first-time father Haidynn Whittenberger to be in the same room, they knew this wasn’t the experience they wanted.
“They would make me leave the room where I couldn’t be there with her and she just needed my comfort as her other half and they didn’t allow me to be there which was very frustrating,” said Whittenberger.
For first-time mother Madison Lewis, going with a midwife was unknown territory. So together, with each of their parents, the family visited the Tyler Birth House and met Heather Carmody, midwife and owner of the facility.
“She answered everything exactly how we needed to hear it. She walked me through everything I needed to do. She doesn’t just take care of the mom. She told me things I needed to do as the partner, as the dad, different massages I can do to help through the pregnancy and different oils I can use to help Madison with her hormones. It wasn’t just mom-based and baby-based, it was family-based,” said Whittenberger.
Lewis said that for her partner and their families, it was Carmody’s knowledge and “overwhelmingly calming presence” that resonated.
“She taught us how we could keep up with her (the baby), even though we couldn’t see her. That was really reassuring because we always knew if I felt like something’s off, we could test it ourselves at home,” she said.
Knowing they were in control of everything while also being guided in the right way, gave the new parents confidence.
“When we walked out the door (after giving birth), me and my other half, him and I both were like, ‘Okay, we practiced. We can take this next step forward and do everything we need to to have a healthy pregnancy and have a healthy baby,” Lewis said.
The couple had their baby girl Jan. 24. She was the second baby born at the Tyler Birth House.
For years, Carmody has been practicing the same with numerous parents, some first-time, too. When she moved to East Texas, originally from Florida, she began to practice in Longview at Seeds of Grace Midwifery, where she began to get the feel of the practice in Texas. At the same time, she obtained her state certifications and permissions to open her own practice.
At the Tyler Birth House, there are two birth rooms. One is a larger, darker room, with additional focus items, such as stars hanging from the ceiling, and other tools such as birth balls, birth stools to sit on when pushing and more, even a tub, which Carmody called the midwife’s epidural, as it soothes and relaxes pain while in labor.
A portrait of the first baby born in the Tyler Birth House is hung on the wall. While Lewis was giving birth, she said the baby’s portrait was a motivation for her to deliver her baby, because she knew her portrait would also join that wall and motivate other mothers in labor.
The second room, smaller and much brighter and airy, also has similar tools and is available to families who choose the lighter environment.
“I really want people to know for some women, not all, this is a better option, and for those that it is, I would love for them to be able to see not only me, but all other midwives in the area,” said Carmody. She said there are at least 12 midwife facilities in the East Texas area.
At the moment, the Tyler Birth House is the only midwife facility in Tyler.
“If we see any issue with the baby, anything out of the ordinary we can’t resolve, we don’t play with people’s lives. We go over to the hospital,” Carmody said, pointing out a local Tyler hospital is just blocks away.
Although there is no intervention and drugs available for the mother while in labor, there is necessary equipment at the facility to use if anything goes wrong, such as the baby having trouble breathing, the mother bleeding after labor and begins to hemorrhage, tears and more.
"For the majority of the safety issues, we're covered here and if we see something happening during labor or something gives us a warning sign, then we're just going to go to the hospital where it's safer for them at that point. We always work to be aware and monitoring without being intrusive," Carmody said.
A key to creating a comfortable environment and giving parents permission to grant them their care is creating a safe and comforting picture.
In the birth house, there are couches as a living room, bedrooms as anyone else’s bedroom, while making parents and families feel just as safe as they would if they were at the hospital. After birth, Carmody said she also provides postpartum support. She offers a workbook to develop a postpartum plan, as well as support groups, where new parents can come together and share their struggles about depression, breastfeeding and more.
One of Carmody’s missions is to bring together a community of families and parents in need of education and general support.
The Tyler Birth House accepts some insurance and hopes to accept medicaid in the near future. For first-time parents, Whittenberger and Lewis, what would have been a $10,000 to $30,000 delivery in a hospital, resulted in a $4,500 total for labor.
Last week, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recent opening of the center at their location just three blocks from a Tyler hospital, located at 514 S. Fannin Avenue.
"I feel really privileged and humbled by being able to do this. For every birth, I tell every parent, 'Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your birth journey. This was you guys, and you chose to trust me...,'" said Carmody.