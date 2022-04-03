A new BBQ cook-off will be hitting the streets of downtown Jacksonville on April 9.
The Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy has teamed with the Jacksonville Police Association to put on Flamin’ J BBQ Fest, which will benefit the Jacksonville Police Department.
The idea for the event came when Jacksonville Police Capt. Steven Markasky and Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy graduate Dillon Rodriquez attended a similar BBQ event at Stanley’s BBQ in Tyler.
“We thought it was a cool event and decided to try and host one ourselves with the idea of making it a fundraiser for the PD,” said Rodriguez, who is coordinating the cook-off.
Rodriguez said he hopes the new event will bring people to downtown Jacksonville for a good time.
“The idea behind the event is to get people downtown on a nice Saturday evening to enjoy BBQ and support a good cause,” he said.
Rodriguez said the competition will be a little different from normal cook-offs.
“The competition side is not a presentation to judges that look at plating, taste, etc. Competitors will have the opportunity to pair their brisket any way they see fit. The goal is for them to be creative and have fun,” Rodriguez said. “There will be three judges amongst the crowd who will not be known until the announcement of the winners.
“Everyone who purchases a ticket will be able to sample BBQ and vote on a people’s choice, but the judges will determine the overall winner. The three judges will blend in with other folks so that all samples are prepared equally,” he continued.
Since graduating the Citizen’s Police Academy in 2020, Rodriguez has been active in the community with regards to fundraising for the organization.
“It’s been an important thing for me personally to do since I got involved a couple years,” he said. “The Citizen’s Police Academy provides volunteers to help the PD operations with major events when additional folks are needed for various tasks. They also have a ‘Citizens on Patrol’ unit that allows them to conduct building checks, help with road blockage and other things that allow our officers to remain available for a more efficient response to the community,. They also conduct fundraisers to help purchase items to supplement the operating budget.”
The cook-off also will include live music by Ian Chandler, Blake Evans and The Hotel Drifters.
Rodriguez said the goal is to make the Flamin J’ BBQ Fest an annual event.
The event is set to begin at 4:30 pm and go until 9 pm.
Cook-off teams are being accepted ,and tickets to the event can be purchased at tinyurl.com/flaminjbbq .
For information, email jvillecpaaa@gmail.com .