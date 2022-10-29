The inaugural Tyler Art Festival is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the downtown square.
The event is sponsored by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC), a Tyler Mainstreet Department committee.
“It's very exciting to finally kind of see it all come together,” said Downton Specialist Garret Hope. “We're gonna be excited to see what it looks like in a couple of weeks.”
More than 40 vendors will be in attendance, including food vendors and numerous art booths featuring basket weaving, jewelry, paintings and more.
Attendees also will be able to enjoy other activities such as juggling, a scavenger hunt around downtown and more. Scavenger hunt participants will be put into a drawing once they complete the hunt and could win a piece of art.
Hope said the DTAC committee is made up of only a few people and had been wanting to hold such an event. The Mainstreet Department encouraged the committee members to go for it, and the Tyler Art Festival was born.
“DTAC’s main thing is to really educate and inspire and get artists activated in Tyler and let them know that there are things to do, that downtown is an up and coming spot for the arts,” Hope said.
This festival is an opportunity to showcase local artists and get the community involved, he said.
The Tyler Art Festival has the potential to show “anybody who's interested in becoming an artist or just loves looking at art that there are things here for artists or for art lovers, whatever you are,” Hope said. “I think that the biggest thing is just to bring people together and show off the most arts that we can in one spot.”
While this may be the first year, Hope said he is looking forward to seeing a lot of people attend the event.
When he began working for the Tyler Mainstreet Department, Hope said he did not expect to work with the city's art scene as much as he does. However, he has found a passion for it and enjoys being able to support and showcase local artists.
“I am hoping for some larger attendance (at the Tyler Art Festival) so that these local artists who are looking for a greater art scene get more experience, more sight and more views — all the things that they need," he said.
Hope said he expects the festival to become a yearly event. The goal is to hold it again next November, but it could be held in a different month depending on the weather and other factors this year.
“Seeing the art festival come together is great, but also just seeing the artists come together and make it great — those are going to be my two favorite things to see,” he said.
For information visit tinyurl.com/4kwub38n .