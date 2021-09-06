Living Alternatives in Tyler, an organization dedicated to helping women, children and families with parenthood, will welcome former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson for the group's annual banquet.
Carson will speak at the Living Alternatives banquet on Sept. 28, according to the organization's website.
"Living Alternatives exists to promote a culture of life in East Texas and we are pleased to have Dr. Carson speak at our event," the announcement reads.
However, attendance for the banquet is invitation-only, and all seats are filled this year.
Carson became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in 1984 when he was 33 years old, then the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the United States.
Once he retired, Carson became a professor of neurosurgery, oncology, plastic surgery, and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
One of his notable achievements was participating in the first reported separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head.