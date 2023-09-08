consider a subscription or a donation to the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation In the interest of public safety, this story has been made available for all readers. To support our efforts to keep our community updated on matters such as this, we would ask that youor a donation to the

The City of Tyler on Friday afternoon issued a boil water notice for Tyler Water Utilities customers. While the notice is in effect, local Northeast Texas Public Health District is urging TWU customers to follow the recommended guidelines.

NET Health reminds TWU customers this notice applies to every home, every business, every restaurant, and every food establishment within the Tyler area that uses water supplied from Tyler Water Utilities.

Many restaurants will be closing, so residents should check before they try to go to an establishment.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, tap water should be:

(1) heated to a vigorous boil,

(2) stay at that vigorous boil for at least 2 minutes, and

(3) then allowed to cool before being used to bathe, wash your hands, brush your teeth, drink water, and any type of direct consumption.

In place of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source outside of the City of Tyler.

Any restaurant and any food establishment in Tyler that does not have an approved Emergency Response Plan in place needs to close immediately and not reopen until the boil water notice has been officially lifted.

Restaurants and food establishments that have an approved Emergency Response Plan should follow these reminders:

- set up tea urns or spigot containers with potable water for hand washing

- scale back the menu of available options

- use single service silverware to reduce the need to wash dishes

- used boiled water or other potable water for all types of washing

- do not use ice machines or fountain drinks

If a restaurant has no means to boil water, it is imperative that the food establishment closes.

When the boil water notice is lifted all machinery with water lines and faucets need to be thoroughly flushed.

When this Boil Water Notice is no longer necessary, then the City of Tyler will notify customers that it is safe for consumption.

For more information, visit the homepage of CityOfTyler.org.