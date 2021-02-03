The Northeast Texas Public Health District will host drive-thru clinics next week at Harvey Convention Center for people to receive their second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.
NET Health said Wednesday that people who received their first dose at the convention center on Jan. 8 or 9 and any day before Jan. 8 can receive their second dose next Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 9 and 10.
Those coming for a second dose need to bring their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" that they received during their first dose appointment with a stamp saying "NETPHD." The Moderna vaccine given by NET Health requires a second dose 28 days apart from the initial dose.
Appointments for the second dose are only available to people who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health before Jan. 10 and those enrolled into the health district's “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine."
“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the 'Vaccine Updates' link. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your official invitation to make an appointment to receive your second vaccine."
NET Health will schedule appointments for second dose clinics in future weeks and invitations to make an appointment will be given to people on the second vaccine waiting list.
People who got their first dose from a different vaccine provider must receive their second vaccine from the same provider, according to NET Health.
Eligibility for the waiting list includes people at least 18 years old and working in a profession that qualifies them as being Tier 1A, those over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that have been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services or people over the age of 65.