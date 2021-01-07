The Northeast Texas Public Health District will host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday at Harvey Hall in Tyler.
Through a collaboration with UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler, NET Health will distribute the Moderna vaccine clinics by appointment for people who are a part of Tier 1A and Tier 1B of the vaccinate distribution plan.
Tier 1A includes first responders (fire fighters, ambulance workers and police officers), last responders (funeral home employees and medical examiners), school nurses, home health workers and health care workers who provide direct care to patients. Tier 1B includes people age 65 and older and anyone 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition.
“Our goal is for every eligible person in East Texas to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
There are three options for the registration process, including online, phone and using a QR code at the drive-thru.
For online, people should go to the "vaccine updates" section of NETHealthCOVID19.org and select the "register here" link. By phone, people can call the Center for Healthy Living at (903) 593-7474 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those who don't register online or by phone can arrive at the drive-thru lanes and scan a QR code to view available appointments for the current day or to schedule a future appointment if times are not open for that day.
NET Health recommends everyone interested in going to the clinic register before arriving.
If the openings become full, the registration options allow people to enroll into NET Health's waiting list to be contacted for the next scheduled drive-thru vaccine clinics.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing the Moderna vaccine to NET Health, local pharmacies, hospitals, and community clinics. This vaccine requires a second dose at least 28 days after the first shot.
NET Health said people who receive their first dose from the health district will be contacted later this month for their second dose.