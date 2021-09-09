The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported 500 new total COVID-19 cases in Smith County and 383 patients hospitalized at Tyler hospitals. Data gathered by NET Health in the report is from noon Tuesday through noon on Thursday.
Of the 500 new cases, 200 were confirmed positives and 300 were probable cases.
Thursday’s numbers are a decrease in the hourly rate of infection in a Tuesday report that NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates called “eye-popping.”
The report Thursday shows a rate of 10.41 new cases per hour during a 48-hour span. Numbers released Tuesday represent 28.83 new cases per hour through five days.
Overall active cases — including confirmed and probable cases — in the county decreased by 576 from Tuesday to Thursday. On Tuesday, there were 5,686 active cases, according to NET Health. On Thursday, there were 5,110. The decrease was likely due to a spike in the number of residents who have recovered. Total recoveries on Tuesday were 23,818 and increased to 24,886 on Thursday.
In data released Thursday by NET Health, Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rose by 1.35% since Thursday’s report, coming in at 131.40. The spread level is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
All seven counties covered by NET Health on Thursday again had “substantial” levels of community spread.
In a region including Longview and Tyler, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals set another record with data released Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 822 COVID-19 patients in Trauma Region G hospitals on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available. The previous highest single-day number was set Tuesday at 821.
NET Heath reported Thursday there were 383 East Texas patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals after the reported peak reached an all-time high of 389 over Labor Day weekend.
Approximately 35 Smith County Jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
In Smith County, 52.65% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, while 44.21% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data states 81.22% of people aged 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose in Smith County, while 74.28% of the age group had been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 53.82% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 44.49% of people 12, and older had been fully vaccinated on Thursday, according state data.
According to the state, 82.71% of people aged 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 75.11% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other counties
Gregg County had 903 confirmed and 2,167 probable active cases Thursday. Confirmed recoveries were at 7,111, while there were 6,354 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 809 active confirmed cases and 546 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,670, and there were 2,344 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 506 confirmed active cases and 483 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 3,302, and 2,144 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 179 confirmed, active cases and 498 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,140, and probable recoveries were at 1,714, the health district reported.
Wood County had 505 confirmed, active cases and 595 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 2,396, and there were 1,769 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 105 confirmed, active and 106 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 504, and there were 488 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.