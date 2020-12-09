Smith and six other East Texas counties have reached the highest level of COVID-19 community spread, according to numbers released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
For the week of Dec. 2 through this Tuesday, Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt, Anderson and Rains counties are all showing substantial spread, meaning the seven-day rolling rate is 35 cases or more per 100,000 people within a county.
In Smith County, the rate of virus spread is at 63.89, according to NET Health. Gregg County has a rate of 51.87, Anderson has 36.37, Wood has 59.98, Henderson has 51.28, Van Zandt has 82.04 and Rains has 52.21.
Substantial community spread is defined as large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings like schools, workplaces, nursing homes and day cares, NET Health stated on its website.
Also on Wednesday, Smith County added 122 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative count of 10,939.
There are 6,477 confirmed and 4,462 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 248 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
The death toll remained at 204, which includes 140 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 64 probable.
There are 4,408 confirmed recoveries and 1,837 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,929 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,561, NET Health reported.
Twenty Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 13 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 5,694 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,531 confirmed and 2,163 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,650, while there are 935 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 118, which includes 72 confirmed and 46 labeled as probable
Henderson County has 2,909 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,042 confirmed and 867 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll remained at 60. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,327, and there are 422 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,114 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,306 confirmed and 808 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 783, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 46, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,012 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,347 confirmed and 665 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 54. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,711 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,032 confirmed and 679 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 874, and there are 432 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 55. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 398 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 203 confirmed and 195 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are art eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.