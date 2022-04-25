A Tyler martial arts studio and regional public health entity this past week started free online tai chi and self-defense classes that are open to anyone.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District partnered with Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness to offer the 30-minute classes available virtually on the first and third Monday each month through August. The classes, which will address both topics, begin at 6:30 p.m. and are accessible through Zoom.
“The unique benefit of the tai chi and self-defense classes is that the whole family can be involved in the experience. Both classes can be modified for anyone to participate, regardless of fitness level,” said Joy Johnson, NET Health Assistant Director of Community Outreach. “Individuals who participate in tai chi regularly may see decreased stress levels, feel stronger and see an improvement in their balance.”
Johnson said NET Health’s partnership with Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness began several years ago when its owner began demonstrating tai chi to the district’s diabetes self-management class.
“The foundation of our ongoing partnership success is that we share a mutual passion for helping people feel healthy and strong,” Johnson said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, classes moved online, and Johnson said the change presented an opportunity to expand the physical activity component to people at home.
“We hope that those who join us for self-defense classes will feel more confident and aware while becoming more physically conditioned,” she said.
Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness owner Brandon Jones said the classes were designed with the beginner in mind and that they use easy-to-follow techniques.
Jones said tai chi is a low-impact form of exercise that helps improve balance, leg strength and overall flexibility.
“I truly believe Tai Chi can help anyone, regardless of their level,” he said. “And self-defense, especially in today's climate, it's good for everyone to know.”
Jones said along with the basics, the self-defense classes will teach how to use everyday items in the home for protection. The classes include options for parents and teenagers, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons and women's self-defense.
The next class is set for May 2. The final class of the session is Aug. 22.
For more information, contact Johnson at (903) 593-7474 or jjohnson@netphd.org.