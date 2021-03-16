People who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 3 or 4 or anytime in January at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler can receive their second dose either this Thursday or Friday.
The hours are from 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the convention center. These clinics are hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
“Anyone interested in receiving their second Moderna vaccine must make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, any eligible person can click the ‘2nd Moderna Vaccine’ link and make their own appointment to receive their second Moderna vaccine.”
Those without internet access can make an appointment to receive their second dose over the phone on NET Health's COVID Call Center at (903) 617-6404 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a drive-thru clinic pending weather conditions.
NET Health said people should bring their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" upon arrival to receive the second shot.
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” Roberts said. “These reminders include wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding gatherings with persons outside of your immediate household. Your immune system will need at least one to three weeks before the second dose of a COVID vaccine takes full effect.”
NET Health said scheduling appointments for future clinics will continue in upcoming weeks and invitations to make an appointment will be provided to those on a waiting list. Appointments are made based on the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and when the NET Health Immunizations Department physically receives more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
More COVID-19 information in East Texas can be found at NETHealthCOVID19.org.