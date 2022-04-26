Sylvia Warren said this year’s children’s immunization clinic hosted Tuesday by Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler was especially important for families.
“We know that during COVID a lot of children and families didn’t go to the doctor, and they didn’t come here either because they didn’t feel safe,” said Warren, director of NET Health’s immunization department. “Because of that, immunization rates started dropping. So, now we really need to make sure those children are getting the vaccines they need and getting them on time.”
NET Health on Tuesday hosted its Children’s Fest in the parking lot at its facility on North Broadway Avenue, offering free vaccines for children under 5 as part of National Infant Immunization Week, which falls on the last week of April.
The event provided an opportunity for parents to make sure their children are current on routine and recommended vaccinations.
“Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community and us as parents to protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases,” Warren said. “In the United States, vaccines have reduced or eliminated many diseases that once harmed our infants and children, such as measles, mumps and whooping cough; however, these diseases still exist and can be passed on to people who are not immunized.”
Warren said the event offered the vaccines with a chance to have fun and to learn. The Tyler Fire Department brought engines for the children. Tyler ISD Head Start and Therapets were in attendance, and WIC and Healthy Baby came with information to distribute.
“The event is really a way of drawing families in so we can give them the information we need to give them as far as vaccinations,” Warren said.
National Infant Immunization Week is a way to promote the benefits of immunizations to improve the health of children 2 years old or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“National Infant Immunization Week allows the community an opportunity to know the benefits and importance of vaccinating our children,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
Immunization services for infants are available at NET Health’s immunization department at 815 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
For more information about childhood vaccinations, visit mynethealth.org or call the immunization department at (903) 510-5604.