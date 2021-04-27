Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts shared a message of hope as he updated the Smith County Commissioners Court on local COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
"We're seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to remember we're in this tunnel and we're still in a pandemic," Roberts said.
He reiterated some preventive measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including staying at home when sick, getting a vaccine when age 16 or older, avoiding large crowds in poorly ventilated areas, wearing a face covering in public and staying six feet apart.
NET Health provides disease surveillance for seven East Texas counties, including Smith, Wood, Gregg, Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson and Rains. Roberts said all seven counties currently have minimal spread of COVID-19 based on recent data.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 52,774 Smith County residents have been vaccinated fully, while 69,016 Smith County residents have received one dose.
DSHS data shows about 36% of Texans who are age 16 and older are received at least their first dose of the vaccine, and about 28% are fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 59 East Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals. Roberts said hospitals have done a great job in handling surges in patient counts, such as after the holidays.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
He noted vaccinations has really helped stem the spread of the coronavirus.
He presented DSHS data showing seven million Texans have been fully vaccinated, and 10.5 million Texans have received one dose.
He noted it's important to come back the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
McGaha also addressed how the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may have caused the clotting of large blood vessels in the brain in 15 women, including three who died.
After a pause in distribution, McGaha said the Food and Drug Administration deemed the J&J vaccine safe to use after analysis showed the benefits outweigh the risks.
He said the vaccinations are at a "tipping point."
At the end of April, McGaha said the supply is less than demand for vaccine, but after May 1, the vaccine supply would be greater than demand.
"We really need to reach out to our citizens. There's still a lot of people that haven't been vaccinated," McGaha said.
McGaha added the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women can get the vaccine. He added that Pfizer could receive approval to administer the vaccines to kids ages 12 to 15 in mid-May.
Roberts said North Tenneha Church of Christ in Tyler will serve as a COVID-19 testing site in May, taking over for New Life Community Church.
Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Harris gave a presentation regarding community policing, a program that would provide a deputy for a certain property that has a contract with the constable's office.
Harris said the deputy would enforce community rules of the apartment complex as well as enforcing the law. He said community policing would deter crime more than security hired by the apartment complex.
He suggested adding three deputies for the community policing program.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he didn't believe the program was within the purview of a constable's office.
Moran said he also couldn't support the program because of potential legality issues, and he noted his faith in the Tyler Police Department and the financial impacts.
Hampton told Harris he should investigate these concerns before coming to the court with the proposal again.
The court also approved a resolution proclaiming May 16, 2021, as “Pastor Sam DeVille and Worship Pastor Billy Johnson Appreciation Day” for their 25 years of service to Flint Baptist Church.
Commissioners approved June 5, 2021, as “Rotary Club of Tyler Day" in Smith County in honor of its 100th anniversary.