The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has announced its 2023 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health, its highest accolade for outstanding service contributing significantly to the enhancement of public health.
“Doc” Ballard, a registered professional engineer for the Texas Department of Health and mentor to NET Health, was a leader in protecting the health of the public. His expertise and administrative skills ensured the environmental controls crucial to the quality and safety of public drinking water and public food service, proper disposal of waste, and the monitoring of radiation.
NET Health recognizes Kevin Eltife as the recipient of the 2023 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award. Eltife is a long-time Tylerite who formerly served on the Tyler City Council, as Mayor of the City of Tyler, and as Senator for Texas District 1. In Jan. of 2017, Eltife was appointed to The University of Texas Board of Regents; only one year later, he was elected Chairman of the Board of Regents.
Eltife has passionately served the citizens of East Texas and leveraged his leadership to spearhead the formation of the UT Tyler School of Medicine. The new medical school will be transformative for East Texas and his leadership makes him a worthy recipient of NET Health’s highest accolade for outstanding service that contributed significantly to the enhancement of public health.
NET Health serves a vital function through its Departments of Immunizations, Tuberculosis Control, Laboratory Services, Vital Statistics, Public Health Emergency Preparedness, Disease Surveillance, Environmental Health, WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Community Outreach.