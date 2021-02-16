Annabel Apilado and her boyfriend are good Samaritans to their elderly, disabled neighbors. They reside on the west side of Tyler near the Rose Garden, where many residents are left without electricity.
The elderly neighbors of Apilado and Alvarez are siblings, both around 70 years old, and one is barely mobile. They have no vehicle and no cell phone to communicate in any way.
Apilado and Alvarez are accustomed to taking their neighbors grocery shopping. This was a normal routine, especially since the elderly siblings have weekly prescriptions they need to pick up regularly.
“They knock on (my boyfriend’s) door. We know each other by a first name basis … their names are Muriel and Jonny. (My boyfriend) will take Jonny a few times during the week to get medicine or food at Walmart or fix things at their house if something messes up. He and I no longer have our grandmas, so we try to look at it as if they were our very own. The elderly need help more than a lot of us,” Apilado said.
Muriel and Jonny have siblings their neighbors recall visiting every two weeks or so.
The power first went out in the neighborhood late Sunday night. Apilado and her boyfriend’s home was at 33 degrees when they thought of their neighbors.
“It’s (the electricity) came on a couple times throughout the day but only for about 10 minutes and then hours back to no power. My boyfriend and I are used to helping them out, so I knew they may need something. Last night around 8 to 9 p.m., I knocked on their door and they couldn’t barely speak,” Apilado said.
Apilado said she knew her neighbor’s home must have felt worse since they live in an older wooden house.
“I went to knock on the door. It actually took them quite a while to answer. I was really worried. I thought maybe their sister had gotten them honestly. It was night time already, so they may have been sleeping. After maybe a few knocks, they were finally like ‘Hello,’ really low,” Apilado said.
It was dark, and Apilado and her boyfriend stood outside with a flashlight.
“Muriel wasn’t talking, she was in the back room. He (Jonny) was in the living room I think, he hadn’t come outside yet. That's when I asked him if I needed to get assistance or anything, he said yes,” she said.
Apilado explained they couldn’t stay out in that weather and it wasn’t safe.
“I think hypothermia is when it’s in the 30s, I want to say. Their house was in the 20s. Even the cop, when he had stepped inside to talk to them, he said it was freezing in their house because it’s old and it’s wood and they don’t have gas or anything either,” she said.
A police officer took the elderly siblings to the Salvation Army and said it was a good call to reach out for help for their neighbors.
“The officer took the time to help walk out the older lady and struggled a bit getting her in the police car but was able to within 10 minutes of lifting and helping her inside. The brother went with her too,” Apilado said.
Since the siblings were taken to the Salvation Army, the couple has not been updated on the status of their neighbors and how they’re doing.
“Help each other out. So many people helped me find resources and suggestions. It takes a village when helping others,” Apilado said. She posted to a local Facebook page for Tyler residents to ask about electricity in the area and when it would be back on.
The neighborhood they live in is still without power. Although the electricity comes on for a few minutes, it still goes out moments later.