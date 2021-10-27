JACKSONVILLE — Though they might keep away birds, these scarecrows in Jacksonville are on display to support people in need and build a sense of community.
The Cherokee County Master Gardeners’ Scarecrow Trail is set up at Ruth Bowling Nichols Arboretum through Saturday. Admission is one nonperishable food item or $1 per person to benefit the H.O.P.E. Center, a nonprofit that serves as a clearing house for churches and agencies in Cherokee County.
Businesses, schools, churches, families and individuals decorated the scarecrows for display on the trail. Jacksonville schools take students on a field trip to the arboretum to see the quirky straw displays.
Cherokee County Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator Kim Benton said the event is a great way to give back and to have some family fun.
“The event provides an opportunity for families to be active, support their local communities, and also interact with the Master Gardeners,” Benton said. “It also provides a way for businesses to be in the public eye, and schools to provide an artistic outlet for classes and to bring recognition as well.”
Event coordinator Susie Blackmon said that although the event was not canceled this past year, it was much smaller with fewer attendees.
“We are happy to get the participation numbers back up this year,” Blackmon said.
She said there are 39 scarecrow entries this year.
It's a fun thing to do as a family,” Blackmon said. “Since we've been doing this for 11 years, we have had young parents come through with their small children and tell us they came through the trail when they were kids. We have three generations come — grandparents, parents and their children.”
The trail opened this past week with face-painting, pumpkins, food and drinks. There was also a plant sale on Saturday to benefit the Master Gardeners.
The scarecrow display titled "Lightning Jack" submitted by Cherokee County Electric Co-Op won first place.
For more information about the event or the arboretum, call (903) 586-7545.