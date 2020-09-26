Saturday morning, 186 volunteers gathered across different parks in Tyler to make a difference in their community.
The Park Service Day, hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful, encouraged Tyler residents to get involved in beautification projects at their local parks, such as replacing picnic tables, installing fence posts, painting bridges, restoring flowerbeds and litter cleanup.
Angela Bennis, Recreation Manager for the City of Tyler, said that the event was combined with the city’s Great Tyler Cleanup event that was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19.
“We had volunteers go to seven different locations across the city and just take on hard projects,” said Bennis. “So, they did a lot of litter control, planted flowers; some painted bridges, some painted signs. So they just took on beautification projects across all of our parks.”
The day focused on seven parks and two medians: Gassaway Park, Fun Forest Park, W.E. Winter’s Park, Windsor Grove Park, the Glass Recreation Center, South Side Park, Rose Rudman Trail, and the medians at Dinah Street and Woodbine Street.
All volunteers and park crew leaders were required to follow CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.
“Because of COVID precautions, we didn’t want more than 20 people in each group,” said Bennis. “But it worked out really well, everybody took on their projects and got a lot of hard work done today.”
Park crew leaders provided tools, supplies, event t-shirts, water bottles and food to all the volunteers at each location.
To learn about future beautification projects put on by the City of Tyler, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com