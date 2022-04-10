Windy, dry conditions continue in East Texas
Tyler is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
NWS stated south winds of 20 to 30 mph are possible with gusts of up to 40 mph.
Impacts include strong winds and rough waves on area lakes, creating dangerous conditions for small craft.
Boaters should use extra caution because the winds could overturn small vessels.
Tyler will see a high temperature of 84 on Sunday and dry conditions will continue across the region, NWS stated.