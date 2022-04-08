Smith County is under an increased risk for fire danger today, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS this morning issued a red flag warning for the county, meaning “wildfire suppression could be challenging due to strong winds and low relative humidity values.”
Open fires could spread rapidly in these conditions, according to NWS.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office is asking all residents not to do any outdoor burning today due to the extreme risk of wildfire.
The warning is in effect through at least 7 p.m. tonight.