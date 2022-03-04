A national graffiti "collective" is celebrating 25 years with a goal of painting in each city were members live — including Tyler.
Graffaholeks is a graffiti crew with members in multiple states.
Member Gemini, of Tyler, arranged this weekend's event and found walls in the city for the crew to paint.
Some of the walls are as big as 140 feet wide, so numerous people can paint on them and make it “a huge production and the best it can be,” he added.
Gemini said the Tyler Graffaholeks crew has been around for about two years and has been an “amazing” experience.
Graffaholeks traveling to cities such as Tyler and “being able to touch more walls and open up the space of public art in the city is a cool thing,” Gemini said. “We try to push for this a lot.”
“We’re really just doing it for ourselves, to stay creative and do what we do,” Spawk said. “At the same time, I think it brings a lot of color to whatever city we’re in and something cool to see.”
Spawk said some of the crew, including himself, paint graffiti for a living. He added that when he is working, he has to do what the customer wants, so events such as this weekend in Tyler are an opportunity to paint freely.
“This is like a nice break from the real world,” Spawk said. “This is us just having fun and being creative.”
Graffaholeks was started in 1997 in Arizona by Spawk and another member. Today, the collective has spread to numerous states.
“We don't just let anybody in. If somebody's in our crew, it’s because somebody is able to vouch for them or put in a good word for them,” Spawk said. “We want to know they aren't just a good artist, (but) they're respectful people — we have to know that we can trust them”