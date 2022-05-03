Editor's Note: Is your church or organization hosting a National Day of Prayer event? Please email us at news@tylerpaper.com to be added to this list.
East Texas will observe the National Day of Prayer this Thursday as several organizations and churches host events open to the public.
The National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May and invites people to pray for the nation.
The observance of the National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by the United State Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
If you’re looking for somewhere to observe the National Day of Prayer, here are some events in the Tyler and Longview areas:
Tyler
• Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m. at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center, 1607 Troup Hwy. All Tyler and surrounding area residents are invited. There will be specific prayers offered for the community along with a corporate prayer time. Music and worship will also be provided. Admission is free and breakfast will be served. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.
• Tyler/Smith County National Day of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Tyler Square, 100 W. Ferguson St.
• Church observance: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dayspring United Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Rd.
• Prayer event in Tyler park: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave.
Lindale
• East Texas Prayer Gathering: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at JAMA Global Campus, 22392 FM 16 W.
Bullard
• Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast: 6:30 to 8 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bullard, 1428 South Houston St.
Canton
• Event: 12:15 p.m. at the Van Zandt County Courthouse, 121 E. Dallas St.
Longview
• Event: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1818 Spring Hill Rd.
• Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance event: Beginning at noon at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.
Henderson
• Annual Prayer Breakfast: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Pkwy.
Athens
• National Day of Prayer Henderson County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henderson County Courthouse, 100 E Tyler St.
Palestine
• Event: 3 to 7 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, 1500 Crockett Rd.