The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is launching a new chapter in Athens and has an event set soon with a special guest speaker.
Michelle Staubach Grimes, daughter of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, will be speaking about her battles with mental illness at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the First United Methodist Church in Athens.
NAMI's goal for its new chapter is to bring a unique opportunity to support “breaking the silence” against mental illness in the community. Mental illnesses include, but are not limited to, depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and others.
Michelle’s story begins when she was a child and struggled with depression and anxiety. Her father’s words, “There is nothing you can ever do that would make me stop loving you,” is what has encouraged her to open up and break the stigma behind mental illness.
Roger would make sure he was home by 5 p.m. and he took the kids to school, so even though he was famous, her home life was pretty normal and her parents were a strong couple who were devoted to family.
In first grade, Michelle had obsessions about death and would cry all the time. Once in fifth grade, she became obsessive compulsive about hand washing and praying and was convinced she had a brain tumor.
She didn’t really confront her battles and what was happening internally until she was in her 30s and had her last child. Her internist informed her she needed to address what was happening and she began seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication.
Michelle is now in her 50s and wants others to know they are not alone. Her story is much more detailed and she will be expanding on this and more at the “Breaking the Silence” Luncheon in Athens.
She is also the author of two children's books and signed editions will be available for purchase at the event. Her first children's story is about finding your purpose, being kind, and thanking people and the second book is about trying new things.
NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The organization began with two moms who met in 1977 to discuss their similar challenges raising children with a mental illness.
They decided to assemble people with similar concerns and by 1979, NAMI was formed to further reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. Currently, NAMI has over 1,000 affiliate groups composed of those suffering from mental illnesses, friends and family members of those, and professionals.
"NAMI Greater Athens TX looks forward to working with faith communities, law enforcement, individuals, and families to create awareness and support for those suffering from mental illness," the group stated. "With the assistance of those attending the luncheon and those sponsoring, these programs can be brought to the community sooner."
Sponsorship opportunities for the luncheon are available in levels ranging from Supporter Sponsor for $240 that includes a reserved table, ranging up to $10,000 for the Presenting Sponsor that includes an assortment of appreciation, including 4 reserved tables, signed books, and banners.
Regular ticket prices are only $30 and for more information about sponsoring the vision of NAMI Greater Athens TX or for tickets, please call 903-675-3380 or visit www.namitexas.org/nami-texas-of-greater-athens.