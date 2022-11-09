Two Smith County leaders are getting ready to fill new roles and serve East Texas in new capacities.
Nathaniel Moran secured a place in the United States Congress after Tuesday's election, leading him to resign as Smith County judge and pass the torch to Neal Franklin, who had been serving as Pct. 1 commissioner since 2021. Franklin was officially sworn in Wednesday morning to fulfill Moran's former position.
Moran received 78.1% of votes in the federal race, compared to his Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson who received 21.9% of votes, according to unofficial results. Moran will move on to fill the 1st Congressional District seat, replacing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) who has served the district since 2005. District 1 includes Tyler and Longview and south to Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Moran’s resignation was effective immediately. Following his announcement, Franklin was appointed as the new judge during a special-called commissioners court meeting Wednesday morning.
“I'm humbled to take on this role,” Franklin said. “This was not my lifelong dream to be the county judge, never thought I would ever do this, but I couldn't be more excited about our future.”
Franklin said it is an “honor” and “privilege” to be able to serve the county in this capacity.
“I am honored and humbled to have the trust of the community to serve in this role,” he said. “I look forward to it.”
He added that a lot of changes are coming, such as a new courthouse, and he is ready to be a part of it along with the “great team” at the county.
While it is sad to see Moran step down from the position, Franklin said it is also great to see him go and represent District 1 in Congress. He added that in his time knowing Moran, he has learned a lot from him and is ready to take on the role of judge.
Even in the time when they first met, Franklin said, “I knew (Moran) had great service in his future, and boy has that come to fruition. He's going to do wonderful things for the United States of America.”
Each of the commissioners said they were sad to see Moran go but look forward to what he will do next.
“I just think back six years ago and the tough spot we were in,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said. “The accomplishments, under your leadership, this county have made in the last six years is just tremendous and I have nothing but hope that you can continue that in Washington, D.C. and I wish you the best.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said, “everybody knows I’m a Democrat,” but despite this she and Moran have been able to work together and compromise to make Smith County better.
In her time serving, Moran was Hampton's third judge to serve with. Hampton said, “you were the best county judge we’ve had.”
“As long as you keep that open-door policy and listen to what your constituency has to say here in East Texas, then I think you will be excellent in what you do.” she said. “Thank you so much for your friendship.”
Moran said that serving as the Smith County judge over the past six year has been “a true honor.”
Upon his departure, Moran said he hopes people will look back at the past years and see that he and the court served with honor, integrity, trust and transparency to solve some of the problems the county faced.
“I'm happy to be able to pass the torch this morning,” he said. “Sad to be leaving my office, but so happy to be able to continue representing the great people in Smith County and beyond.”
“I have all the confidence in the world of the new county judge and the new commissioners court that’s coming in and deeply pleased and honored to have served the last six years.”
With Franklin taking up the position of county judge, Pam Frederick was also appointed to fill his vacated Pct. 1 commissioners seat during the meeting.
Frederick has been serving as the Bullard mayor for the last 12 years. She won the March election, where she faced Fritz Hager Jr. She had no opponent in the November election.
Franklin told Frederick, “You're really a special addition to the court. Your experience as mayor is going to be huge in your new role.”