For three hours, a debate over opposition for an overpass at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323 took place at Tyler City Hall.
In the end, the word overpass was passed over for “intersection,” ending any controversy for now.
Business owners and Smith County officials showed opposition to an overpass at the intersection during the meeting Thursday afternoon and the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved a language change to reduce the possibility of an overpass being built.
The planning organization is made up of representatives from Smith County, Tyler, surrounding cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority. They amended the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program with the wording.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr, who serve on the Tyler MPO policy committee, agreed with the business owners about the economic impact from the possible overpass, but noted their support of the lane expansion. Political Action Committee, Grass Roots America- We the People, also voiced its opposition to the overpass along with the business owners, Moran and Warr.
Committee member Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said the change regarding the intersection will allow the public more opportunity to comment, and allows for intersection changes that may not be an overpass.
Moran said the big takeaway from the meeting is the project has moved away from an interchange (overpass).
“I think today was definitely a win for those businesses,” Moran said. “It clearly sends a signal that there is opposition to an interchange at the intersection of Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway.”
Although an overpass is still possible, Moran said it would require an affirmative vote by the Tyler MPO policy committee in favor of the overpass.
The proposed overpass was originally a part of TxDOT’s project to expand Old Jacksonville Highway (FM 2493) into six lanes from Loop 323 and FM 2813 with a raised median as well as constructing grade-separated interchanges at Old Jacksonville’s intersections of Loop 323 and Grande Boulevard.
Changing the language will not affect the proposed six-lane expansion project. MPO Manager Michael Howe said MPO staff recommended the change in language to to accommodate other intersection improvements instead of an overpass.
After hearing of the overpass, a group of businesses near the intersection, including Brookshire Grocery Co. and Classic Toyota, wrote a letter to the Tyler MPO stating there would be great economic harm to their businesses. The group named itself “Stop the Overpass Folly Coalition.”
After the MPO committee’s vote, the “Stop the Overpass Folly Coalition” applauded the decision to change the overpass language within the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program.
“We applaud TAMPO for listening and taking to heart the concerns about the adverse impact the proposed overpass would have had on so many Tyler citizens and businesses. With this decision, they chose to stand up for Tyler jobs, public safety, and our hometown economy, instead of the ill-advised proposed overpass,” coalition spokesman Mike Allare of Classic Toyota said. “We are thankful for the process that allowed the community of Tyler to be heard on this issue, and we are proud to have stood with so many in our city who knew the proposed overpass was a bad idea.”
Warr also appreciated the decision to remove the language regarding an overpass at Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I have always supported improvements to our infrastructure, in the city and in the county,” Warr said in a statement. “However, I could not have supported spending tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money on one overpass. Coupled with a long construction process that would have most certainly closed some of the smaller businesses permanently, the proposed overpass would have had a damaging effect to some of the city’s major employers and long-time retailers in the area. Businesses are already dealing with an unprecedented interruption because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”
Glenn Green, TxDOT Tyler engineer, said the TxDOT’s intent was never to harm businesses with this project, but to help the community and traffic needs.
“We’re still open to working with everyone and finding an amenable solution,” he said. “We’re trying to serve the community as a whole.”
Green said the overpass at Grande Boulevard and Old Jacksonville has not changed, but a final decision has not been made either.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Brookshire Grocery Co. CEO and Chairman Brad Brookshire said his company adamantly opposes the overpass proposal saying that it would be devastating to area businesses.
“We don’t speak a lot but we’re pretty passionate that this is not the right project for us,” Brookshire said. “Let us and our neighbors take care of our customers during this COVID-19 crisis.