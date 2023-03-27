The National African American History Society hosted a memorial banquet Saturday for the late Ginger Gail Williams, at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
“We grew up in the church together, her family and my family and then she was a member of the African American Historical Society and she’d been on our board for a long time,” said Larry Wade Sr., president of NAAHS.
Wade said along with honoring her memory, the banquet had three main purposes.
“The first is to memorialize her so she can be remembered, but also to bring on some renovations and improvements to our building down the street on Glenwood. We have a building at 200 South Glenwood where we have a lot of artifacts stored in there. The building needs a lot of improvement, and this banquet is to help. We need to organize to help fix up the building, so we can open the museum back up, and also to provide scholarships to worthy seniors at the high schools," Wade said.
Attendees donated funds to support the NAAHS' initiatives.
Wade is the also the founder of the National African American History Society.
“The purpose of preserving, and collecting African American history is because we had a shortage,” said Wade. “I’ve been a member of Smith County’s Historical Society for about 20 years, downtown. There was a lady by the name of Mary Jane McNamara who passed away some years ago, and she said 'Larry, we need more black history.'"
According to Wade, Williams was also an advocate for history.
“She was a large supporter of historical work, and she loved history,” said Wade. “We did a lot of things together to help preserve African American history.”
“She was always outgoing, anytime you needed someone to volunteer for something, she was always right there,” said Debra Christian, NAAHS board member since 2012. “And what had interested me is that she was military. Being a military woman she knew how to step up to the plate, and she wasn’t afraid of work.”
Christian greeted everyone at the banquet, and also explained the purpose of the NAAHS.
“I did a history on my family all the way from Alabama,” said Christian. “They were slaves, and were brought here to Texas in the 1850s. This organization has helped out a lot for somebody to know that we haven’t been forgotten.”
Mandell Stoker is one of the patrons for the NAAHS, and has also written a book titled “Foote Switch."
“I’ve got a passion for black history. I try to save things," he said.
Stoker is also helping preserve African American history.
“Mr. Larry Wade has a passion for it, and I think I have that passion too," Stoker said.
Another effort to preserve black history locally has been restoring local cemeteries, Wade said.
“Every month we have identified and helped abandoned black cemeteries,” said Wade. “And every month we have high school students that are helping us to clean up abandoned black cemeteries, and they get community service hours.”
The Ginger Gail Williams Memorial Banquet was a way for friends and family to donate in her name, and continue help her work.
“We need this so we can help preserve history,” said Wade. “It’s my desire that history be preserved in this county. If we don’t know where we’ve been, they say we don’t know where we’re going. Our history is very important in this nation, and this community.”
Dr. Pamela Phoenix, minister, businesswoman and community leader, was guest speaker at the event.