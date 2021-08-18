Lindale ISD’s College Street Elementary didn’t allow the rain to ruin its parade. With music playing loud on a speaker to uplift any students with first-day jitters, teachers greeted students with excitement and high-fives.
To help with memory-making, the school provided first-day-of-school props for parents and students for photos.
Hallways were filled with welcoming arms by staff and teachers after a summer vacation of missing their students who add the school with joy.
The school’s theme this year is “the best is yet to come.”
Lindale ISD’s College Street Elementary Principal Ashley Smith expressed how happy she was to start off the 2021-2022 school year.
“My heart was full. I couldn't wipe the smile off of my face this morning. The kids are my passion and are the reason why I do what I do. It was so special seeing all of our parents and families. I loved getting to greet them and see their smiling faces,” Smith said.
With COVID-19 affecting all ages and the masks remaining optional for schools, Smith stated that College Street Elementary is a safe place for students.
“We need each other and we need to all feel cared for and loved. I want them to know that they are safe here and that this is our happy place. We will still take many safety precautions as their health and safety is my top priority,” she said.
Smith added that the message for College Street Elementary is "you belong at CSE". She also said the school believes each student is there for a reason, purpose, and how teachers intend on helping each student learn, grow, and meet and exceed each goal they set for themselves.