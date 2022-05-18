Tyler’s newest music event, the Troubadour Festival, has set a lineup reveal party July 1 at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q.
Festival creator Chase Colston previously described the lineup as “big” and one that is going to make a “pretty big splash” in Tyler.
Along with announcing the lineup, participating barbecue restaurants and the event poster will be revealed at the July 1 event. Chris Colston also is set to perform along with special guest Joint Custody.
Tickets for the lineup reveal party are “extremely limited," according to a post on the festival's Facebook page. Early ticket buyers also have the chance to win something “big.”
All tickets are general admission, and tables are first-come, first-served. Prices of tickets will increase at the door and are expected to sell out, according to organizers.
Doors will open for the reveal party at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/aekmkm4a .
The Troubadour Festival is scheduled Sept. 10 in Tyler.
Organizers are looking to bring in at least 40 barbecue restaurants from around Texas along with the musical performers, Colston previously said.
The Troubadour Festival began with an idea Colston had along with his childhood best friend of 30 years. The pair had many conversations about “what life would be like” if they created a music festival of their own, he said.
In 2021, their company, Double Tap Entertainment, became an official family-owned business and held the first Troubadour Festival in Celina, Colston said. It quickly sold out with about 8,000 people in attendance.
Along with the Tyler event, another festival is planned in Georgetown and in Celina.
“Barbecue and music are two things that Texans really love the most, so we said, ‘Let’s not only hopefully one day come home (to Tyler) and do this, but let’s take it to other parts of the state,’" Colston said.
Tickets for the festival will officially go on sale on July 8. Ticket prices range from $60 to $1,300.
For information about the festival visit www.troubadourfestival.com/ .