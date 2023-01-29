In a corner off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler sits a modest building — but inside is full of the history of the city's Black community.
“This place is a jewel of Tyler, Texas,” said Stanley Cofer, member of the committee advisory board of Texas African American Museum (TAAM).
Saturday was a special day for the museum as it marked the centennial anniversary of George Washington Carver’s visit to Tyler.
“We are so grateful for his existence,” said Gloria Washington, executive director of TAAM.
Carver toured Tyler for a public speaking engagement at Texas College of Tyler on Jan. 30, 1923.
The museum also unveiled a piece of artwork depicting Carver, worth $6,500, that will be housed in TAAM throughout Black History Month.
“He had such an impact on not only the Black community but on agriculture,” Cofer said.
Carver was known as the man who introduced 300 ways to utilize peanuts, but his impact was much larger.
“It was in his heart to make life better for people,” Washington said.
His work impacted farming practices in the South after the Civil War. Carver showed farmers they could grow peanuts, sweet potatoes and soybean to aid in cotton growth.
“He changed the course of agriculture,” Cofer said. “People were suffering, and he developed a concept that altered how food can be preserved.”
His presence in Tyler was intended to bring the Black and white communities of Tyler together, he said.
“He brought so much to the table, and so many people appreciated how much he relied on faith, as well as science," Cofer said. "It was impactful.”
Carver’s tour also included Jarvis Christian Institute, Mineola High School, Forney High School and Wiley College in Marshall.
“Can you imagine how psyched the African American people of Tyler had to be to get a glimpse of George Washington Carver?” Cofer said.
Born into slavery in Missouri, Carver went on to become the first Black man to earn a bachelor’s degree in 1894 at Iowa State University, focusing on botany.
He moved to Alabama where he remained at Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute for the rest of his life, focusing on research.
“We are just excited to be able to share this part of history with the community,” Washington said.