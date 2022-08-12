The latest exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville displays toys connected to the history of East Texas, and it could have opened with a bang.
The Nichols Cap Gun collection opened Aug. 1 featuring more than 200 pieces produced for nearly three decades by the Nichols family in Jacksonville.
“Tally Nichols moved his business (Nichols Industries) to Jacksonville in 1955, opening here on Dec. 10. There was a huge grand opening with 5,000 people touring the plant,” Lydick said. “It quickly became one of the largest employers in East Texas. Many, many people in our East Texas community worked there.”
Lydick said he hopes the exhibit will bring back memories for many local residents.
“Because it impacted so many lives, it is one of the most collected local items with each piece evoking a special memory,” he said. “Not only does this collection feature cap pistols, it also includes many of the toy cars made by Nichols Inc.”
Lydick said he has known the owner of the collection, Richard Strom, for many years and that Strom wanted it to be a part of the city's 150th anniversary celebration.
“ As we set about planning exhibits for Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial birthday, an exhibition of Nichols Cap Guns topped our list,” he said. “Richard was very gracious to help us pull together examples from the breadth of his collection.”
Strom said he has thousands of pieces, and hopes to open his own museum soon.
“ Nichols Industries was a part of our community from 1955 to 1984. I can go on and on about the history of these cap guns. I have around 2,500 to 3,000 pieces,” Strom said. “I'm trying to preserve the memory of these guns for our community.”
The Nichols Cap Guns Exhibit fills six display cases and 12 story boards at the museum.
“Like many of our exhibits, we don’t expect to be able to do it again for several years. Now is the time to come see this incredible collection,” Lydick said. “Bring the kids; we’ve got cap guns loaded and ready."
The Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton St., is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The Nichols exhibit runs through Sept. 10. Admission is free.