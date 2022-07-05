Multiple people were injured in a major crash in Smith County on Tuesday.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said at approximately 5:10 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County.
Vehicles involved include a 2003 GMC Envoy and a 2003 Freightliner box truck.
The GMC had six occupants, four of which were children ages 8 to 16 years old. One child was airlifted to Children’s Medical Center – Dallas and the other occupants were transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler.
Two occupants of the Freightliner were uninjured. The crash scene is clear and more information will be released as it becomes available.