Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire in the Cross Roads area, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.
The fire is near County Road 1200 and County Road 1201 and is estimated to be about 30 acres. There are some hay bales burning, Renberg said.
Agencies currently on the scene include the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the Texas Forest Service, the Sheriff's Office, and fire departments from Southside, Trinidad, Caney City, Malakoff, Murchison, Payne Springs, and North 19.
The fire is in Precinct 1 but about 3 miles away from where a similar fire was located Tuesday.
This will be updated as more information becomes available.