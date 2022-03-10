Seattle rock band Candlebox, which recently released its chart-topping album “Wolves,” will be playing Tyler’s Country River Club on March 25 as part of the band’s spring tour.
During the show, audiences can expect to hear tracks from the new record, the band’s eighth studio release, along with fan favorites such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Change.” “Wolves” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard chart and includes the band’s single, “Riptide.”
Lead vocalist Kevin Martin said the band is excited to bring its music and performance to the Rose City.
“Tyler is a great little rock and roll town,” Martin said. “We’ve always had a good time there and look forward to seeing all those smiling faces when we hit the stage.”
Martin is also eager to share the new album with East Texas audiences.
“’Wolves’ is, in my opinion, the best record we’ve ever made,” he said. “There is something in there for everyone, and we had an absolute blast making this record. We recorded it live, so that brings great energy to the performances on all levels, and we just let the songs open themselves up to us.”
The band, which includes lead guitarist Brian Quinn, guitarist Island Styles, bassist Adam Kury and B.J. Kerwin on the drums, just wrapped up its 2021 tour in October in San Diego.
Martin said although there is still some anxiety about performing during a pandemic, he said it feels good to be back in front of crowd.
“It’s exciting and stressful at the same time. Although, exciting because things seem to be letting up on the COVID front,” Martin said. “We’re still very unsure about other variants, mandates, among other things. But we’re super excited to play for our fans again, and we are loving playing the new songs off the new album … .”
Part of the tour will include special acoustic shows featuring Martin and Quinn. These stripped-down performances will bring fans inside the songs with stories about the inspiration behind the music, as well as life on the road.
During the unplugged portion of the tour, Martin said he will unveil his latest philanthropic initiative, RiptideSociety.org. The effort provides mentorship, resources and options for at-risk youth and young adults, including counseling, therapy and job training, he said.
“Our hope is that we can offer a little bit of relief for those who are struggling to find it,” he said. “I’m really excited to be a part of something this positive and am so looking forward to giving back.”
Martin said the band is proud to use their platform to make a difference and that during the unplugged shows $1 from every ticket sold will go toward supporting RiptideSociety.org.
During the show in Tyler, Martin said the audience will get an electric performance.
“It’s going to be a mind-blowing show, so many great memories all flooding together over 90 minutes; it’s gonna be awesome,” he said.
Country River Club is at 13087 U.S. 271. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit candleboxrocks.com.