It’s been 40 years ago since the Multi-Cultural Educational Center in Palestine was opened.
With a tremendous history of being an outlet for those who are struggling, Director Betty Nickerson is asking the East Texas community for help.
“Now we stand in need," Nickerson said. “Our goal is to help those in need no matter what the needs are, whether it is mental, physical, or financial. If there’s somebody in need of help and we can do it, we’ll do it.”
MCEC assists with utilities, medication, rent, clothing, mattresses, food, back-to-school needs, housing, GED classes and even college assistance for those in need.
Nickerson has been director since the non-profit opened and is always there with open arms for whoever comes through the doors of MCEC.
“For example, there was a girl who is homeless but living in a motel right now. She just got a job at Sonic yesterday and she didn’t have proper clothing. She came Sunday and got a pair of pants but she needed more because she had worn them for three days,” Nickerson said. “We were able to assist her thanks to our donors, we were able to buy her brand new pants.”
“There’s something about this place. Something about pouring my life into somebody else’s life that’s so important. I can build up their confidence and encourage them to move on. I am going to keep encouraging,” she added.
Nickerson said the center offers three outfits for free for the families in need who can’t afford clothing for their children.
With the COVID-19 pandemic striking last year and continuing to create damage, MCEC is now hurting more than ever.
“COVID-19 has affected us tremendously. Our clientele is down and volunteers are very few. We were closed for about a year and a half; we just started opening up in April. We went from two days a week to five days,” she said.
Nickerson is currently running MCEC with the help of her family and two volunteers who have been helping for several years.Her daughter Brenda Cook said the building needs repairs and monetary donations.
“We need the support and we need the good volunteers. We need money and we need help. We don’t have air conditioning in the building and it's hot. We sweat and we need to stop to breathe,” Cook said. “We need the people to support us.”
Nickerson needs the East Texas community to come help out. Volunteers will be assisting with building maintenance, yard work, office work and organizing the shop.
Nickerson and Cook emphasized volunteers having the trait of wanting to help others is a must.
Nickerson said the MCEC was originally inspired with the goal of being a place where minorities could feel safe and can freely come for assistance. Nickerson stated that the center’s main clientele is the Hispanic community, which is why she would love to receive bilingual volunteers.
The center is open five days a week, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is the time frame when volunteers will be needed. The nonprofit is located at 1402 West Oak Street in Palestine.
If interested in the volunteering opportunities, people can reach the MCEC at its Facebook page at ‘Multi-Cultural Educational Center-Restored’ or call 903-729-3488.
To donate to MCEC, use $BettyBooNickerson on CashApp, P.O. Box 1626 in Palestine or PayPal paypal.com/donate?token=2c6OcU5XHoOOD1iqBZM6S7A5g7xL343IiTndX5nxCCVG46E7diCI3ZE66mar6FLXNpLgR1k074dPGfS2.