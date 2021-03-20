The Ms. Texas Senior Classic Pageant will host a meet and greet this Thursday at Staybridge Suites Tyler University Area, located at 759 McDonald Road in Tyler.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the ballroom with light refreshments.
State Director Peggy Wagner and co-directors Sharron Foster and Brenda Hammond will be available to answer questions about the pageant, which is set to return this September.
Last year's pageant was canceled due to COVID-19.
This statewide pageant is for women 60 years old and above and they must have lived in Texas for at least six months.
The pageant has been in Tyler for five years. Reigning Queen Regina Money will also be at the meet and greet.
"This pageant is designed to inspire the Texas senior woman, to recognize her accomplishments, to give her the opportunity to meet other ladies and friends and to grow in self-confidence," Jo Anne McMeans, assistant state director for Texas Senior Classic, said. "Regina Money has done an amazing job as queen during the COVID and the SNOVID. We're excited to crown a new queen this year."
Ladies receive free modeling classes when participating in the pageant. Several past pageant winners will be on hand to visit with ladies interested in this year's pageant.