Ms. Texas Senior Classic Pageant queens and current contestants came together in Tyler on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming return of the statewide pageant that celebrates senior women.
Contestants meet former queens as well as current 2019 and 2020 Ms. Texas Senior Classic Queen Regina Money, of Tyler, at the contestant’s tea held at the Staybridge Suites Tyler University Area.
Ms. Texas Senior Classic was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the pageant will return on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Holiday Inn, located at 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The main pageant event will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The pageant theme this year is, “April in Paris!”
In addition to being over age 60, the contestants must have lived in Texas for at least six months.
Peggy Wagner, state director of Ms. Texas Senior Classic, said the pageant is like a sisterhood in which contestants compete against each other but still provide support.
"The most important thing for us is to bond with each other and have fun," Wagner said.
Money shared with the attendees that she waited two years before entering the pageant, and after entering she learned no matter what the contestants do together they always have a good time.
"It's a life-long friendship and family," Money said. "You're stepping into a family."
By entering this pageant, Money added she learned everything doesn't have to be about winning.