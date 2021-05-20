Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.