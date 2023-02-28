There will be a meet-and-greet event for the Ms. Texas Senior Classic 2023 Pageant from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Staybridge Suites, located at 2759 McDonald Road and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.
The come-and-go event is designed for interested women to find out more about the pageant process.
Pageant State Director Peggy Wagner, of Plano, will meet with prospective and former contestants to talk about the pageant and to spend personal time answering questions.
Several former MTSC queens will be present to visit and share some of their positive experiences. Co-Directors Brenda Hammond and Sharron Foster and Assistant Director Jo Anne McMeans will be on hand to get acquainted with women who attend.
Women living across Texas must be 60 years or older and have lived in the state for at least six months.
“This pageant is designed to inspire the Texas senior woman, to recognize her accomplishments, to give her the opportunity to meet other ladies and friends and to grow in self-confidence,” said McMeans, assistant state director for Texas Senior Classic.
The Ms. Texas Senior Classic Pageant hosts four fun categories: “Philosophy of Life,” “Judges’ Interviews,” “Modeling,” and “Talent.”
“Everyone has a talent, whether it be singing, dancing or displaying some sewing work or decorating a cake on stage, which is what our 2011 Queen Ann Danford did for her talent,” said Wagner.
Wagner is a professional choreographer and can provide contestants with free modeling lessons.
Many of the contestants meet each other for the first time at an annual themed tea function in Tyler to honor the pageant contestants. There will be other opportunities for fellowship during the year.
Applications will be available for the MTSC Pageant, which will be held in Tyler this September, and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Peggy Wagner at 974-424-4376.