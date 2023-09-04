A film starring an all East Texas cast written, produced, directed by and starring East Texas native and Jacksonville High School graduate Michael Baker Sr. is making waves again this year.

“Parole Money 3” premiered to a sold-out crowd at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler on Sunday afternoon.

The movie follows the journey of character Wilbuss Graham, played by Baker. Graham, a former parole officer and FBI agent finds himself on the wrong side of the law and attempts to get his life back on track after making some bad decisions.

“The entire story line is about life lessons,” Baker said.

“Parole Money” was released in 2021 followed by “Parole Money 2” in 2022. Baker said there was so much success and positive feedback for the first two films, he decided to continue to the series.

“I’ve had so much fun and success focusing specifically on community unity throughout the East Texas region that I decided to try and take it to the next level and see how much we as East Texans could make it grow,” he said.

Baker has been very vocal from the beginning about his passion for East Texas and his desire to spread a message of togetherness in the community that goes beyond race, religion, gender and age.

Baker said making the movies has been an amazing way to not only show how much talent East Texas has but also highlight all the great businesses that serve the community.

“My movie-creating process seems to drive people to want to come together in a positive way and lift each other up. East Texas has so much hidden talent and great local businesses and I feel that the world needs to know about those businesses and also see how rich the talent pool is,” he said.

“A movie is a great way to show off all of our businesses and personal talents. I take pride in showing the world what we have to offer,” Baker added.

Baker said he feels it’s his mission to continue to work hard to bring East Texas into the spotlight.

“I feel like I love East Texas more than anyone, so I can’t sit back and rely on someone else to push East Texas to get the respect we deserve,” he said. “I made up my mind and decided to work hard and not quit until I see some great results that make us all look good.”

“I think it’s crystal clear that my actions have spoken louder than my words,” Baker said.

The cast of 154 actors are all from East Texas with every East Texas county being represented in Baker’s latest film.

The latest installment is also breaking world-records, according to Baker.

“The world-record for speaking roles in a film was 126 held in the film ‘I Got the Hook Up 2’ starring by Percy Miller, also known as Master P. ‘Parole Money 3’ has 137 speaking roles, which broke that record,” he said. “‘Parole Money 3’ also has 93 speaking role actors featured on the movie poster, that has also never been done before anywhere in the world.”

“These world-record breaking challenges have been submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records,” Baker said.

Baker said “Parole Money 3” is more than just a movie and he plans to continue to break barriers moving forward.

“‘Parole Money 3’ is not just a film; it is a timestamp from Texas for the world to see how the unity in the East Texas community can shift world change,” he said. “Everyone wants to leave a footprint and feel like their life mattered and the opportunities that I provide through these movies can make that happen.”

“It’s very rare that one person’s actions can leave a global footprint, even if it’s a small footprint but we have done that and will continue to trend set and break barriers moving forward,” Baker said.

Baker said the movie will entertain throughout its plot and heartfelt moments.

“This movie is all-around entertaining, it’s funny and sad with some very heartfelt moments,” he said.

“Parole Money” and “Parole Money 2” are published on Amazon Prime and many other digital platforms. Parole Money 3 will be available soon.