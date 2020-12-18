A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Friday night at a Tyler intersection.
Tyler police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323 at 6:15 p.m. A vehicle in the intersection hit a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but the rider later died because of the crash. The family of the deceased has not been notified yet, police said.
Police ask drivers to avoid this area and said the southbound lanes of Loop 323 are down to one lane. This is an open investigation.