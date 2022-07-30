A mother-daughter duo on Friday cut the ribbon on their new specialty boutique in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.
Stacy Martin and daughter Morgan Martin Turner opened the local franchise of Apricot Lane Boutique with hopes of offering clothes for all ages of woman and because of a passion for helping the community.
“Apricot Lane is a franchise that supports getting girls and women out of human trafficking. Each Apricot Lane store sells bracelets made by the women who have been rescued from human trafficking,” Martin said. “As women, we want to build other women up and help them feel confident in themselves. The job helps give them sustainable income, which helps them become more confident and independent.”
Martin said she and her daughter love that Apricot Lane “stands for something meaningful,” and she said the Tyler boutique is a faith-based store that values family, friends and relationships.
“We believe relationships are important. My daughter works with me daily, but my husband Scott and my son Mason help out a lot behind the scenes,” she said. “We are praying about the local charities we will support as a store. We also want to help support local businesses.”
Martin said relationships are just as important as running the business.
“We want women to come to our store not only for the beautiful, on-trend clothes and accessories, but because we have built strong relationships with them,” she said.
On Saturday the store’s grand opening will continue with swag bag giveaways to the first 50 customers and a free gift for shoppers who spend $75 or more. The store will also have snacks and coffee, a raffle from local businesses and a chance to win a $200 shopping spree.
“We are excited to be open. I was a classroom teacher for many years when the opportunity came up about opening the store,” Martin said. “I am excited to start this new journey in my life. Having my daughter with me is the icing on the cake.”
Apricot Lane Boutique, 8934 South Broadway Ave., Suite 424, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit the Apricot Lane Boutique Facebook page.