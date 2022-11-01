A mother is asking for help in identifying a driver who hit her son and another pedestrian at a Halloween party early Monday morning.
Noah Mireles, 20, was walking to this car to leave a party when he and a friend were hit by a driver who then fled the scene.
According to witnesses, Mireles was wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume and had trouble seeing out of the sides. A friend was helping him to his car when both individuals were struck.
Mireles’ mother made a plea in a Facebook post asking the driver to do the right thing.
“On Halloween eve my son was struck down by a vehicle while walking back to his car. He was attending a party at the Cascades on Briarwood Rd. Tyler.
The photos posted are very graphic, and I understand that and apologize. You left my son for dead his name is Noah, he’s 20 years old. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in. He had to be cut out of his real costume. The blood on the costume is not a prop. You have left him disfigured and hurt. Thankfully he can’t remember anything. We are asking for help nothing is to little. Any information can help us. Thank you to the ones who have reached out with information we appreciate it.”
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning.
“Early Monday morning at around 1 a.m. we responded to a call of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Briarwood Drive that fled the scene. EMS arrived and transported both injured victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white or grey small sedan like a Honda Accord or a Toyota sedan. If anybody has any information that may help locate the suspect in this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000,” he said.