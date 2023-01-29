Overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn't dampen the turnout Saturday morning to the Mosaic Market in Tyler.
“I was really afraid the weather was going to keep people away,” said Christina Dubas, representative of Sola Bread Co. for markets and catering. “But the turnout has been fantastic."
Local small business owners and community members who make their own products were set up inside the pavilion across from True Vine Brewing Co. and Sola Bread Co.
Patrons such as Bennia Godsey and Bridger Gottsherlb used the market as an excuse to procrastinate on house chores.
“We like coming out here and seeing who has what,” Godsey said. “I couldn’t wait to put on the earrings I bought from one of the vendors.”
Brandon Davis, another patron, said he likes coming with his wife and children.
“It’s a great place to gather and get to know people in the community,” Davis said. “We love the draft beers at True Vine.”
The collaborative effort between True Vine Brewing Co. and Sola Bread Co. is the gift that keeps giving.
“It’s so wonderful to see the community coming together,” Dubas said. “From the people who come in for beers and snacks, to the small business owners supporting each other, it’s amazing.”
The next Mosaic Market is set Feb. 25.