The Texas East Gymnastics (TEG) Booster Club held their 16th annual Rose City Classic Invitational gymnastics meet over the weekend.
The event, held at the Tyler Oil Palace, began on Friday and runs through Sunday.
The event brought the largest number of athletes to date with gymnasts coming from all over Texas and Louisiana to compete.
Over the years, the Rose City Classic has hosted both college and Olympic-bound gymnasts.
Several former TEG gymnasts are currently competing on scholarship at the NCAA level, including Steelie King, a sophomore at Texas Women’s University; Drew Watson, a senior at Auburn University; Sarah Shaffer, a senior at the University of Arkansas; and Katie Kuenemann, a freshman at the University of Nebraska.
In addition, Kaitlin Abanto and Callie Selman are members of the Texas Woman’s University Acro-Stunt Team.
Coaches and Owners Stacy and Martin Parsley, along with Coaches Alyssa Davis, Chuck Dickerson, and Marisol Knight, of Texas East Gymnastics prepared their teams for this season and meet.
The TEG training facility, located in Tyler, is state-of-the-art facility with coaches providing the newest training techniques for each athlete. The gymnasts spend 22+ hours a week perfecting their skills, according to TEG Booster Club President Misti Winn Harriss.
Harriss said athletes continue to participate in the event for several reasons.
“Top athletes and teams continue to participate in the meet because of the hospitable charm of Tyler and the top ranked USAG sanctioned competition the meet provides,” said Harriss. “This is a great entertainment opportunity and gives you an in person view of gymnastics competition.”
The event is the largest USAG sanctioned event in East which includes 10 levels of competition.
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics. All proceeds from the 2022 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club, with a portion being donated to the 2022 RCC Charity Partner, Texas Adaptive Aquatics.
For more information, visit www.rosecityclassicinvitational.com.