More than 90 people took aim during the annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Shootout Saturday at Beal Ranch in Jacksonville.
The shooters competed on a 10-station, 100-bird sporting clay shooting course in the group’s eighth annual event with teams of four vying for first, second and third place as well as overall shooter.
Kiwanis Club member Tabatha Baker Ainsworth called the event a great collaboration from the community.
“The shootout is our annual fundraiser that allows us to partner with sponsors, raffle purchasers and event participants,” Ainsworth said. “Our partnering together allows us to give back to our community in numerous ways as we focus on ‘improving our world one child and one community at a time,’ which is our Kiwanis Mission Statement.”
Proceeds from the shootout go to help Cherokee Crisis Center, County Road Rescue, Helping Others Pursue Enrichment (HOPE), Elijah’s Retreat, Junior Livestock and Jacksonville ISD and others.
First-place prize at the shootout was a Smith & Wesson M&P 5.56 firearm with a thermal scope, valued at $3,500. Second place won a Ruger EC9S 9mm with a custom hot pink coating with a 20-quart leopard & hot pink cooler valued at $750.
Kiwanis also hosted a raffle, with items donated by Andy Calcote, Chris Snider and J.C. Whitaker.
Kiwanis is a global organization. Each year, Kiwanis clubs sponsors nearly 150,000 service projects, raises more than $107 million and devotes more than six million hours to service, according to its website.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Administration Building.
For more information, visit the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Facebook page.