WOOD COUNTY -- Heroes Ranch, located approximately 30 miles northeast of Tyler in Quitman, is dedicated to improving the lives of disabled veterans and their families.
The ranch, established in 2020 and boasts over 250 acres, is a fully accessible and adaptive Trophy Hunting Ranch that offers exciting outdoor family adventures for injured, ailing, wounded or disabled heroes.
Founder Freeman Sawyer said the ranch is currently in the process of building a Heroes Cabin and Patriot Pavilion and wanted to do something special for future families that stay at the ranch.
“As the foundation and framework neared completion at the end of 2022, we wanted to do something special for every family that will stay there in the future,” he said.
The idea was for patriots to write inspirational messages on the foundation of the buildings to be read by future guests.
“The ‘Letters from Home’ event gave patriots a chance to write inspirational messages, thoughts, prayers, bible verses, words of encouragement and heartfelt messages of thanks to the heroes who have sacrificed so much for us,” Sawyer said. “Patriots put their message directly on the studs of the home where they will be memorialized within the walls forever.”
More than 200 patriots gathered on New Year’s Eve for touching event to share their sentiments and words of gratitude.
“The group was made up of family, friends, volunteers and others who wanted to help us bless these structures and those who will stay in them,” Sawyer said. “Everyone left with a full heart and a full stomach thanks to great barbecue provided by East Texas Rust BBQ.”
Sawyer explained the event was small gesture for those who have sacrificed so much and hopes the messages will bless all who stay at the ranch.
“Our Heroes and their families have sacrificed, selflessly served, and given so much to ensure that we have our freedom. We want to do everything we can to serve those who have served for us,” he said. “I am hoping that these inspirational messages will help to strengthen the foundation of this structure and will bless all those who will stay at this house in the future.”
Sawyer said he hopes to have construction on the Heroes Cabin and Patriot Pavilion completed by the summer with the assistance of First Texas Homes who helped with the design, trades, and materials.
For those who could not attend the event, Sawyer said a link has been added to the ranch website where anyone can submit their name and message.
“We had many people who could not attend, but asked us to put their messages within the walls of the Hero Cabin. We set up a link on our website,” he said. “The ‘Letters from Home’ tab at the top of the page will take you where you can submit your name and your message. We will print your message and add it to the house.”
For more information, visit the Helping Heroes Hunt website.