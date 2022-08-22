Meteorologists say heavy rain will continue today in East Texas.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport says moderate to heavy rain will fall across the region into the evening hours.
"Can't rule out some downburst winds in some of the stronger convection, given the high moisture and marginal instability in place. Also, with a surface low nearby, there could be just enough low-level veering for an isolated tornado to form. We have confirmation already this morning of a tornado in East Texas," NWS stated in a report.
A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday and officials urge drivers to avoid flooded roads and not underestimate the power of water.
"Friends and neighbors, please use caution while driving and parking in areas that are prone to flooding like East Douglas Boulevard, Lake Placid Road and North Bonner Avenue," the City of Tyler said in a statement.
Contact (903) 531-1393 to report flooded streets in Tyler.
A tornado touched down at the Winona High School football field just before 10:30 a.m. this morning, causing damage and putting the school under a brief lockdown. A tornado warning was in effect for about 30 minutes for Smith County and surrounding areas.
On Tuesday, rounds of showers and storms will continue all day throughout the region. Most of the rain that falls will be in Deep East Texas and eastern counties, according to CBS19.
"By the afternoon, we could start seeing occasional breaks in the clouds, but most of us won't see the sun. The combination of rain and cloud cover should keep our high temperatures right around 80 degrees," CBS19 said in a weather report. Read the full weather outlook from our news partners at CBS19.