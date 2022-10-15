A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
The 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade was Saturday in Tyler.
89th Texas Rose Festival Duchesses showcase costumes and wave at crowd attendees during the Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday.
89th Texas Rose Festival Princess Olivia Bristol Young waves at Texas Rose Festival attendees on Saturday.
Viva La Rosa Hispanic float quinceañeras wave at attendees of the 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday.
Ginger Young, mother of 89th Texas Rose Festival Princess Olivia Bristol Young, cheers for Viva La Rosa Hispanic float, during the parade on Saturday.
Viva La Rosa latin country float members smile at attendees of the 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday.
Aztec dancers perform during the 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday.
89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry waves at Texas Rose Festival attendees on Saturday.
Crowd attendees showcase their 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry fan gear as navigates through parade route on Saturday.